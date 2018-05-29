Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's film 102 Not Out has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film and stated that the film has collected a total collection of Rs. 50.01 crore. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is an adaptation of Saumya Joshi's Gujarati play by the same name.

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s age-old comedy film 102 Not Out has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Despite stiff competition from latest releases like Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi and John Abraham starrer Parmanu, 102 Not Out managed to win hearts of the audiences as well as film critics. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#102NotOut is 50 NOT OUT… Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark… [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs, Sat 58 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 26 lakhs. Total: ₹ 50.01 cr. India biz.”

Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name, Filmmaker Umesh Shukla stated that he wanted the stars to watch the play but not get influenced by it. In an interview with DNA, Umesh said, “I wanted to show them the play, but they didn’t want to be influenced in any way. So, both of them asked me to let them create their own characters and I could guide them whether it was right or wrong.” Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have previously starred in films like Naseeb, Kabhie Kabhie and Coolie.

Speaking about his experience of working with Big B, Rishi Kapoor to a leading daily, “We worked in this film after 27 years but from the time we went on the set, we started rehearsing. We did not feel the gap between these years. I feel proud to say that I have been working with him for the last 44 years. Our first film was Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and the last time we worked together was in Ajooba (1991).” Big B was also all praises for his co-star as he stated, “I believe if you are appreciating my performance, it is due to my co-artistes. If they don’t perform well enough for your reaction, then your reaction would go wrong. So I would like to compliment Rishiji and Jimit for this film. Whenever you see a movie, if you like it or don’t like it, it depends on their performance too. Our performances are the reflection of their performances.”

