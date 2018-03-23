Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's upcoming film 102 Not Out is one of the most anticipated films of this year which marks the collaboration of Amitabh and Rishi on the big screen after 27 long years. The makers of the film on Friday released the new poster of the much-awaited film which is funny and adorable! The film story revolves around the 102-year-old man trying to break the oldest person record in the world, which in the film is held by a Chinese Man. The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla.

Fans are way too excited to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together on silver screen after so many years

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s upcoming comedy film 102 Not Out is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The teaser trailer of the film generated a lot of curiosity among fans and now the makers of the film have unveiled a new poster of the much-awaited film which is quirky, funny and both the superstar’s look absolutely adorable. In 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together on the silver screen after a long gap of 27 years. Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t look cuter in that white long beard and hair while Rishi Kapoor’s expressions are way too adorable!

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to unveiled the new poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s much-awaited film and wrote, “Presenting the fun and quirky poster of Umesh Shukla’s comedy #102NotOut… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor… Produced by SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures… 4 May 2018 release.” The film will hit the big screen on May 4, this year. Fans are way too excited to see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together on silver screen after so many years.

ALSO READ: Sridevi death: Film producer Sunil Kumar moves SC, wants probe

Presenting the fun and quirky poster of Umesh Shukla’s comedy #102NotOut… Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor… Produced by SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures… 4 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/ynHXQrKsaz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2018

ALSO READ: Hichki Box Office prediction: Rani Mukerji’s film expected to mint Rs 4 crore on opening day

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have been paired in many beloved classic films together such as Kabhie Kabhie(1976), Amar Akbar Anthony(1977), Naseeb(1981), Coolie(1983), and Ajooba(1991). If reports are to be believed, the film story revolves around the 102-year-old man trying to break the oldest person record in the world, which in the film is held by a Chinese Man. The film has been directed by Umesh Shukla.

ALSO READ: Bepannah, 22 March 2018, full episode highlights: Aditya humiliates Zoya!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App