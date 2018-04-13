Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is all set to make his singing debut with the song Badumbaa from his upcoming film 102 Not Out. Composed by his co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Badumbaaa will feature the actor duo dancing their hearts out on the dance steps choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Speaking about the song, the filmmaker has revealed that the song will spread the message of living our lives to the fullest regardless of age.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who has devoted his more than 45 years to Indian Cinema, is all set to make his singing debut in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming directorial 102 Not Out. Titled as ‘Badumbaa’, the song has been composed by none other than the actor’s co-star Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about how the idea of having a song titled ‘Badumbaa’ came into being, the filmmaker told Mumbai Mirror, “It is a promotional song in which the actors will be seen in their screen avatars. We decided to play around with Chintuji (Rishi) and Bachchanji’s chemistry. Initially, we had thought of a medley of their past chartbusters like “Lambuji Tinguji” from Coolie and “Chal Mere Bhai” from Naseeb. But Bachchanji suggested that we make a new song and that’s how “Badumbaaa” happened.”

Along with crooning the song, the actor duo has also danced their hearts out on the fun and foot-tapping number. “It is done so well… the duo danced their heart out and the signature step will be remembered for a long time,” Umesh added. The message behind Badumbaa is to inspire people to live their lives to the fullest regardless of their age. Talking about how the actor was convinced to croon the song, the filmmaker revealed, “When we asked Rishiji to sing he was initially skeptical because he hadn’t done it before. But one day, he turned up for the rehearsal and agreed to come the very next day to record it. This is also the first time that Bachchanji has composed a song.”

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of 102-year-old man, who is set on a journey to break the record of a Chinese man for having lived the longest. In the quest to achieve his goal, Big B sets on a mission to send his own 75-year-son to an old age home. The ageless comedy is the adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. 102 Not Out will hit the floors on May 4th, 2018.

