When the two living legends of Bollywood—Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor and reuniting on the silver screen after 27 long years for a movie, it is definitely a film worth waiting for. Their upcoming film 102 Not Out is one of the most anticipated films of this year as it brings back these to evergreen stars together after a long gap of twenty-seven years in the upcoming comedy-drama. The trailer of 102 Not Out was loved by the audience as it brings a fresh and unique story for the audience.

The makers of the film unveiled the new song titled Bachche Ki Jaan from the much-awaited movie and the song will surely bring a smile on your face. With catchy lyrics and an adorable video, Bachche Ki Jaan has been winning the internet. Also, Senior Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s cute avatars in the song are making us love Bachche Ki Jaan even more. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Hiral Brahmbhatt, the song has been sung by Arijit Singh. 102 Not Out is the story of Amitabh Bachchan who wants to live life to the fullest and his son (played by Rishi Kapoor) who is very old school.

Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t look cuter in that white long beard and hair playing football or playing the saxophone while on the other hand, Rishi Kapoor’s innocent expressions is just priceless. 102 Not Out is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. While Shukla who previously helmed the Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God! Directs this laugh riot, Joshi has been credited as the writer. the movie will release on May 4, 2018.

