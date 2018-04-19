The makers of 102 Not Out have finally unveiled the much-awaited song Badumbaaa is finally out. Crooned by Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, their adorable chemistry in the fun and vibrant song wins hearts and is the main highlight of the song. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out will hit the screens on May 4th, 2018.

The much-awaited song Badumbaaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor from their upcoming film 102 Not Out is finally out. Crooned by the duo themselves, composed by Big B and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Badumbaaa is sure to leave a bright smile on your face. Along with the fun, vibrant and upbeat energy throughout the song, the adorable chemistry between the lead stars- Amitabh Bachchan as a 102-year-old father and Rishi Kapoor as his 75-year-son is heartwarming to say the least.

In the 5 minute and 25 second teaser, 102-year-old Big B can be seen convincing his grumpy son to forget all his worries and enjoy life to the fullest. As the carnival in the song progresses, Rishi joins the megastar to shake a leg with his on-screen father. While Mr Bachchan has lent his several songs in the past, Badumbaaa is Rishi Kapoor’s singing debut in Bollywood. Revealing the meaning of the term Badumbaa in the teaser video of the song, Big B has earlier said, “Ye ek josh hai, ye khushi ka ehsaas hai jo is gaane se zaahir ho jaega aapko.”

Speaking about the song, Filmmaker Umang Shukla had earlier said, “It is done so well… the duo danced their heart out and the signature step will be remembered for a long time.” The message behind Badumbaa is to inspire people to live their lives to the fullest regardless of their age. 102 Not Out is the adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. The film will hit the screens on May 4th 2018 and will be facing a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta.

