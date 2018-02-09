The first official trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has been finally released by the makers of the film on Friday and its an absolute treat to the eyes. The film also brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on-screen after 27 long years.

Also, another reason why its one of the most anticipated films of this year is because, after 27 long years, veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen together in a film, that too in lead roles. The teaser depicts the story of a father (Amitabh Bachchan) and son (Rishi Kapoor) who exactly know how to make the most of their ageing days and nothing stops them from enjoying each moment and embracing happiness with both arms. Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t look cuter in that white long beard and hair playing football or playing the saxophone while on the other hand, Rishi Kapoor’s innocent expressions are just priceless.

27 saal baad… Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor – can’t wait to see this jodi on screen again… From the director of #OMG… Teaser of Umesh Shukla’s #102NotOut… 4 May 2018 release… #102NotOutTeaser link: https://t.co/7eNpJQ6dNp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2018

The film will be seeing Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite on-screen after 27 years. They have been paired in many beloved classic films together such as Kabhie Kabhie(1976), Amar Akbar Anthony(1977), Naseeb(1981), Coolie(1983), and Ajooba(1991). If reports are to be believed, the film story revolves around the 102-year-old man trying to break the oldest person record in the world, which in the film is held by a Chinese Man.