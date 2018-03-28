Amitabh Bachchan is full of life and wants to be the oldest person alive on earth whereas Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son who is living a dull life without much to look forward to in the new trailer for 102 Not Out. The movie directed by Umesh Shukla brings a unique comedy to life with the prolific due and is all set t release on May 4, 2018.

In the recently released trailer of 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor bring a unique comedy that will not only make you laugh but also make you feel all the feels. Directed by Umesh Shukla, this unusual father-son story seems to be a quirky, side-splitting comedy. “Meet Mr. Won Chung…. from China,” says Amitabh in a distinctive Gujarati accent at the beginning of the 3-minute long clip. And that is how he manages to grab all your attention right from the get-go. He goes on to tell that this Chinese man holds the record for having lived the longest and he wants to break it by living for another 16 years making it a total of 118. While Kapoor plays a man who has come to terms with his 75-year-old self, his father Amitabh is a 102 oldie still young at heart.

From Amitabh trying to admit his son to an old-age home to coercing him to write a love letter to his wife, 102 Not Out truly stands out as the ‘Ageless Family Comedy’. While most of the trailer follows the comic rapport between this unusual father-son duo, towards the latter part of the trailer, there comes an emotional scene where a desolated Rishi is walking towards a church. He seems to be recalling the life lessons that Amitabh once gave him about children and the innocence of childhood.

102 Not Out is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. While Shukla who previously helmed the Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God! directs this laugh riot, Joshi has been credited as the writer. the movie will release on May 4, 2018.

