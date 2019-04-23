Sunny Deol is now the third member from Deol's family to join BJP, after father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini. Some of the Bollywood celebrities who have joined politics are- Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, Jaya Parda, Smriti Irani, Raj Babbar, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha and many other such actors.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor and politician Dharmendra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this afternoon. He joined the party in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today. He said that as my father served Atalji I will now serve Modi Ji and want him to be the prime minster for five more years. further on he even continued that I will do whatever I can for BJP, I won’t talk but rather show by many actions.

Sunny Deol will be contesting from Gurdaspur this year and will be the third member from Deol’s family to join BJP after father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini. He was last seen in the movie Mohalla Assi which was shot exclusively in Varanasi.

Sunny Deol after joining BJP: The way my Papa worked with and supported Atal ji, I am here today to work with and support Modi ji. My work will do the talking. pic.twitter.com/JyAKFcG4Rn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Some of the famous Bollywood celebrities who have been pretty successful as politicians are-

1. Govinda

The actor who has won hearts with his acting started his political career in 2004 where he won the Mumbai North seat with fifty thousand votes.

2. Rajesh Khanna

The first superstar of the Bollywood industry who gave fifteen blockbuster movies in a stretch defeated Shatragun Sinha to become a member of Lok Sabha n 1992.

3. Hema Malini

The Basanti of Bollywood who was elected as the member of the Lok Sabha from BJP is currently MP from Mathura.

4. Jaya Prada

Actress cum politician who has won many accolades in the acting industry recently joined BJP and earlier she had won the seat from Rampur.

5. Smriti Irani

Model, Television actress, now politician is a member of parliament who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujrat. She is currently the textile minister of India.

6. Paresh Rawal

Known for his iconic performance as Baburao began his political career as a BJP MP from Ahmedabad East Constituency.

7. Shabana Azmi

Daughter f Kaifi Azmi and alumni of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune is also a goodwill ambassador of United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA), she began her political career as the member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament.

8. Raj Babbar

A politician from Indian national congress is a three-time member of Lok Sabha and two-time member of Rajya Sabha.

9. Urmila Matondkar

The diva who recently joined politics this year will be contesting from Mumbai North constituency from the Indian National Congress this Lok Sabha election.

10. Shatrughan Sinha

The star who joined INC and quit BJP on April 6 was a two-term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib.

11. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B who won the elections from Allahabad had taken a break from the Lok Sabha election after serving three years of candidature.

Among other stars who have joined politics are- Vinod Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Kirron Kher, Kamal Hasaan, and many more actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App