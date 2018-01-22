French porn actress Nikita Bellucci gave a stern lesson to the parents of teenage boys who were pestering the actress for nudes, sexual favours, etc. Bellucci posted the screenshots of the messages on her Twitter account slamming the boys and their parents that have been failing to give proper sex education to the children.

To the ones who find little credence in the dignity and compassion of sex workers, porn star Nikita Bellucci has just given them a sucker punch right in their guts. After being persistently pestered by 12-13 year olds for weird sexual favours, the French porn actress slammed the kids and their parents in a volatile rant. Adult actress Nikita Bellucci shared the messages of the teenagers asking her to do dirty things on Twitter and then gave an unexpected reality check to the parents, who are failing to educate their children.

Bellucci posted screenshots of three messages in French on Twitter, where a 12-year-old can be read asking her to perform some specific sexual acts while another boy of same age requesting her to do something else. The third message read, “Hi, I’m 13 years old and I’m a fan of you. Could you send me some nudes please?” The French sultry siren captioned the screenshots, “Message for those who care about their kids …Or not!”

In response to the boys’ request, she gave them a big NO. After shunning them, Nikita Bellucci asked them to go do their homework and not write to her anymore. She went on to say, “Yes access to pornographic content is easy and unfortunately there is not enough control, so it is now normal to regularly receive messages from kids asking for photos, to take their virginity, or among other things I want to f***? There is a complete lack of prevention, and it is not up to [sex workers] to educate your kids. There is no control, no surveillance on anything, and then we always accuse the same. I will not lower my head under the pretext that I should be ashamed. It’s not for me to ask myself questions.”

Bellucci continued saying, “There’s a total lack of education for young people about sex and sex work. Do you think this is normal 13 year old boys on YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter? People tell me it’s their age, but that is a lie, they could have control but they are not monitored by their parents. I’m getting fed up with educating your kids. Stop unloading your responsibilities on sex workers.” After her post, several users came out lauding her stance.