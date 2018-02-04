Black released on February 4, 2005, and revolves around a blind and deaf girl (Rani Mukerji). Her relationship with her relationship with her teacher played by Big B who himself later develops Alzheimer’s disease formed the crux of the award-winning film. On 13 years of Black, Big B took to Twitter to cheer for the extraordinary memories and how the greatest compliment came from his idol, Dilip Kumar.

When one thinks Bollywood, the first name that comes to their minds is Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor has given groundbreaking performances in movies like Sholay, Shehnshah, Don, Agneepath, Khakee and many more films that redefined acting and cinema. It’s not just the audience, the industry is crazy about him too, recent examples were Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who received hand-written notes of appreciation on their performance in Padmaavat from Big B and could not contain themselves. He is the seal of approval every new actor seeks.

Even Pa director R. Balki recently said,” I am not obsessed with Amitabh Bachchan… the nation is; I am just a part of the nation. Let me tell you, even in this film (PadMan) Mr Bachchan is playing an important role. Yes, it is a cameo, but once you watch the film, (you) will understand the relevance of his presence in that moment of the story. I know people said that I keep bringing him in my film somewhere, but all those moments are crucial in the story.”

One of his most critically acclaimed movies was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black (2005) in which Amitabh played an Alzheimer’s patient in the film who was also the tutor to Rani Mukerji’s character, who played a visually impaired girl who could not speak but had the zeal to live. The movie was loved by audiences and critics alike. The movie completed 13 years today and Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a letter that legendary actor and his idol Dilip Kumar had sent him when Black had released.

T 2604 – 13 Years of BLACK .. and the greatest compliment from my idol Dilip Saheb, Dilip Kumar – Yusuf Khan ! .. the history of the Indian Film Industry shall always be referred to as '.. before Dilip Kumar; and after Dilip Kumar ..' pic.twitter.com/QEhnGiSpvh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018

In the letter, Dilip Kumar wrote: “With tears of pride in her eyes Saira handed over the print out of your (Big B) eloquent tribute to my work (Dilip Kumar) in your blog. I read it once, then again and again… I am certainly privileged to know from your affectionate compliments that someone as knowledgeable and competent as you has liked my work. Yes, now that you have reminded me, I can recall the scenes that brought us together before the cameras for Shakti. I should say the respect and admiration are mutual. Not just Shakti, your work in several films I have watched has been world class and inimitable.

He wrote about Black, “In recent times, I can remember Black and, if I remember right, Saira and I were at a loss for words at the premiere night, after the curtain came down, to express our myriad feelings of admiration for your outstanding performance. It is a pity the film missed the Oscar nomination. If any Indian actor, in my personal opinion, deserves the world’s most coveted award, it is you.”

Amitabh and Dilip have worked together in only once, in Ramesh Sippy’s Shakti (1982) where Dilip played Amitabh’s dad. While Dilip Kumar essayed the role of a cop, Amitabh turned out to be the one who steps on the wrong side of the law. The film also starred Smita Patil, Rakhee and Amrish Puri and explored the father-son relationship and the complexities involved. Amitabh Bachchan also shared other memories from the film of Twitter to remember the accolades the film received and the hard work they had put in.

T 2604 – .. and the accolades for the film BLACK and the recognition never ever fades .. humbled honoured and blessed .. national award and many others .. Salman and Hollywood actor, too .. and the family at the National Awards .. they the best pic.twitter.com/1WBjNbqTdc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2018