Kareena Kapoor on Monday commemorated 13 years of the release of Jab We Met by sharing a throwback photo. Jab We Met released around the same time as Tashan but became a cult classic over the years.

Talking a walk down the memory lane, actor Kareena Kapoor on Monday celebrated 13 years of her Shahid Kapoor co-starrer romantic-drama ‘Jab We Met’ and shared a throwback picture from the film sets. The picture features Kareena, Shahid and the director of the film – Imtiaz Ali. The snap is from the shooting of hit number ‘Nagada Nagada Baja’ from the film in which Shahid is seen dressed in a Black kurta, while Kareena looks drop-dead gorgeous in pastel-shaded traditional attire.

Looking back at the picture, Kareena captioned the post as, “Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai. #13YearsOfJabWeMet#ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision. It translates to – “I feel that in life, what a person wants in real, in actuality, the person gets it.”

Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and more than 38 thousand fans liked the post, with many dropping red heart emojis to celebrate 13 years of the film.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab We Met’ tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (Shahid) on an overnight train to Delhi. Eventually, Geet misses her train because of Aditya who then accompanies her for the journey and falls in love with her.

