15 Lakh Tickets, Rs 105 Crore Pre-Sales: How Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Ramayana Is Building Box Office Momentum

Part One of Ramayana has broken into the Rs 100 crore level in terms of worldwide advance bookings, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer being on a strong pre-release run in anticipation of its theatrical release on November 5. The movie has garnered about 15 lakh advance sales in India, and more weekend sales along with premium formats have been contributing to this success.

As per the reports, Ramayana has made around Rs 105 crore in terms of worldwide advance-booking gross until Tuesday morning, two days prior to its release. Pre-sales in India stood at about Rs 58 crore, out of which about Rs 27 crore was for the opening day. It indicates that the interest is not restricted only to the opening day. The second and third days of the theatrical release have made about Rs 25 crore in terms of gross advance booking sales, and bookings for the fourth day, Sunday, are also gaining pace.

How many tickets has Ramayana sold ahead of release?

The film has sold nearly 15 lakh tickets across India in advance, according to the report. Its screen count has also expanded significantly, crossing 5,000 screens worldwide. More than 1,500 screens were reportedly added in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning. The growth comes after a relatively slow phase in advance bookings. Ticket sales opened on Dussehra, 15 days before the film’s release, but the initial momentum later plateaued. During much of that period, extensive show availability was largely limited to the Hindi version.

Several single-screen theatres and smaller centres opened bookings later following negotiations between the distributors and exhibitors over revenue sharing. The resolution of that issue led to more screens being added over the weekend, helping the film’s pre-sales gather pace.

Why are IMAX and premium formats contributing to Ramayana’s advance sales?

One of the more notable details in the advance-booking figures is the contribution from premium formats. Screenings in formats such as IMAX account for nearly one-fourth of the film’s reported sales, despite premium formats making up only around 4% of the available screens, according to Hindustan Times.

This points to a significant share of advance-booking revenue coming from a relatively small portion of the screen network. Premium-format tickets generally cost more than standard screenings, although the reported figures do not establish how much of the contribution comes from higher ticket prices or stronger occupancy. The film’s worldwide IMAX release gives it access to these premium screens across markets, adding another dimension to its pre-release performance.

How much has Ramayana earned from overseas advance bookings?

The film’s overseas pre-sales have also contributed to its reported worldwide total. According to the Hindustan Times report, international advance bookings had reached $5 million by Tuesday morning. North America is an important part of that total. The film is scheduled to have paid previews in the region on November 4, a day before its worldwide theatrical release. More than $1.5 million reportedly came from US paid-preview bookings alone.

The report also noted a 27% jump in collections in the 24 hours following the film’s world premiere. However, that figure should be read in the context of the report’s tracking data and should not be confused with the film’s final theatrical collections.

What makes the Rs 100 crore advance-booking milestone significant?

Crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide in advance booking puts Ramayana: Part One among a few Indian films to reach the milestone prior to the release mark. The list includes Baahubali 2, RRR, Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar 2. However, these are just the pre-booking numbers, and the actual performance of the movie depends on the footfall, audience response shows occupancy and how things fold out once the movie makes it to the theatres.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One has Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The movie is being produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios together with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The movie is planned to be a two-part film adaptation. Ramayana: Part One will release globally on November 5, 2026 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages while part two is scheduled for Diwali 2027 release.

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