1920: Cold Winter Announced, Vikram Bhatt Unveils First Look of the New Horror Franchise Film

1920 Cold Winter First Look: Bollywood gothic horror king is officially making a comeback to the haunted timeline he is well-known for. Riding high on the success of his latest film, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, director Vikram Bhatt has made an official announcement about the next instalment of the series, which has been titled 1920: Cold Winter.







Both Bhatt and veteran producer Anand Pandit took to their social media handles to announce the upcoming film by posting a picture of the first look poster of the movie. Right from the very beginning, it has become apparent that the duo has plans to make the universe go darker and more atmospheric.

Vikram Bhatt Partner with Anand Pandit Again?

1920: Cold Winter is a direct consequence of impressive numbers on the silver screen and the existing collaboration between both artists. The movie, produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Vikram Bhatt, is the new venture after their successful association through the Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past movie, which earned ₹16.40 crore net in just eight days amidst heavy competition from big-budget summer movies.

Bhatt expressed his tremendous faith in the collaboration while releasing the teaser and said that the collaboration between Anand Pandit and himself continues to win. He also said that after the huge success of the original 1920, they are making great waves with their current movie run and now are ready to offer their fans the movie 1920: Cold Winter as the next instalment of the famous series.

What Can Fans Expect from the Cold Winter Theme?

Even as the main plot points, overall cast of characters, and scheduled release date all remain closely guarded secrets, the title and imagery suggest a major tonal change is in store for this series. Abandoning the standard formula of jump scares, 1920: Cold Winter seems to herald a story that is cantered upon isolation, psychological horror, and a frigid atmosphere.

The 1920 film franchise has traditionally depended upon grand and isolated mansions, historical backgrounds, religious undertones, and demonic possession to instil fear in audiences. With the inclusion of the winter season within this new film, it looks as though the directors will be able to create yet another vulnerability to draw upon within their psychological horror film.

Mapping the 18-Year Legacy of the 1920 Cinematic Universe

This announcement makes the sixth official entry into a franchise that has terrified Indian audiences for nearly two decades.

1920 (2008): Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the original cult classic starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as a married couple facing a brutal demonic possession inside a remote Palampur manor.

1920: The Evil Returns (2012): Directed by Bhushan Patel, the high-performing sequel shifted the focus to a possessed woman protected by a poet, starring Aftab Shivdasani and Tia Bajpai.

1920: London (2016): Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this international entry took the supernatural curse overseas, starring Sharman Joshi and Meera Chopra.

1921 (2018): Bhatt returned directly to the director’s chair for a spin-off set in England, featuring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra dealing with malevolent spirits.

1920: Horrors of the Heart (2023): Directed by Vikram’s daughter, Krishna Bhatt, this emotional revenge-horror entry starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev, proving the franchise still held significant box office pull.

1920: Cold Winter, whose producers include Roopa Pandit and Rahul V Dubey as co-producers, is being pegged by trades tracking the movie as a definite theatrical release target for either late 2026 or early 2027, capitalizing on an unprecedented wave of audience interest in native horror films.

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