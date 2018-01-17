Vikram Bhatt's horror film 1921, which features Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra in lead roles has collected Rs 9.28 crore on the fifth day of its release. The film has by far collected Rs 9.28 crore on the fifth day of its release and has a steady run at the Box Office despite other big releases such as Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama Mukkabaaz.

Horror film 1921, starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra in lead roles was released on January 12. Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, the film had a slow start at the Box Office and collected Rs 1.56 crore on the opening day but is gradually performing better at the Box Office. The film has by far collected Rs 9.28 crore on the fifth day of its release and has a steady run at the Box Office despite other big releases such as Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi and Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama Mukkabaaz.

Film and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures of 1921 and wrote, “#1921Movie Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 2.09 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.62 cr, Tue 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 9.38 cr. India biz.” Apart from same day releases, the film has also faced tough competition from Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which took the Box Office by storm and is still giving tough completion to all the latest releases.

1921 narrates the story of Ayush, played by Karan Kundra who goes to London to study music in the year 1921. It has only been a month and his life seems to be going perfectly until he experiences some paranormal activity and goes to a psychic medium named Rose for help, played by Zareen Khan and she promises to help him. As she takes up his case, the two get closer and intimate and slowly develop feelings for each other. However, this only raises the trouble and fear even more as the spirits make their lives hell.