Model-turned-actor Amy Jackson, who is best known for her work in Indian films and especially Tamil and Telugu films, has a crazy fan following across the globe. The British model and actor is known for her phenomenal performances in films like Madrasapattinam, Thaandavam, Singh Is Bliing, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, Yevadu, among many others is also called a social media queen all thanks to the sexy and sizzling photos she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

In the latest photo, we see Amy Jackson posing in a classy white top with a stunning blue jacket and blue leggings. Her makeup, hair hairdo, her expressions, everything is to die for and the photo has been setting social media on fire! Amy Jackson, who will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has also featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Singh Is Bliing, Freaky Ali, Tutak Tutak Tukiya, among others.

She has a big fan base on social media with over 6 million followers on her Instagram account. Her stunning and hot photos as well as photoshoots and videos take social media by storm and therefore she is one of the most searched actresses.

