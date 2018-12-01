Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has crossed 100 crore mark worldwide. The movie has received enormous love and support from the fans. It is difficult to book tickets for this weekend or the coming weekend as people are going crazy after this movie. Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor to cross 100 crore mark on its opening day.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has made history on the very first day of its release as the movie 2.0 crosses 100 crore mark worldwide. The movie 2.0 was released on 10,500 screens breaking the past record of Bahubali 2 9000 screen record. The audience response has been enormous in terms of public review or critics. The movie has been appreciated by everyone as the movie has uplifted the standards of film-making in the country. The role of Akshay Kumar is of the antagonist but with a twist, Akshay plays Pakshirajan, a scientist and a professor who is against the use of mobile phones and telecom industry. Akshay Kumar’s role is been inspired by the ‘Birdman of India’ Mr Salim Ali as he regards birds are an important species as humans on planet earth.

Reports say that the film has grossed more than Rs. 80 crore(across all formats)at the box office in India only. The movie has been released worldwide including UK, US, Australia and New Zealand. According to the movie business trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has earned Rs. 59 lakh(Australia), Rs. 243 crore in the US and Rs. 11.11 lakh in New Zealand. The verdict is out for everyone that 2.0 has crossed the mark of Rs. 100 crore in the market. If we believe these numbers then Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor to receive such big numbers at the box office.

See the numbers given by Ramesh Bala on Twitter:

#2Point0 #USA 🇺🇸 Gross Day-2 till 8:00 PM EST $448,450 From 280 Locs.. Premieres+Day 1 -$983,305(Updated) Total Gross-$1,431,755[$1.43Million] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2018

Yesterday, Taran Adarsh the Bollywood film trade analyst tweeted the collections of 2.0 Hindi version which is around Rs. 20.25 crore. The Hind version has been received very well with the audience as the advance booking had opened late but still, the movie has managed these big numbers.

Check out the Tweet by Taran Adarsh:

Non-holiday release… Non-festival period… Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START… Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG… Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

