2.0 box office collection day 1 live updates: The mega movie of this year 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is released today. The anticipation is huge in terms of watching the film as earliest as possible. The fans are waiting for this movie for a long time and now it's here. The box office collection of 2.0 is expected to land between 25-30 crore today and the weekend might cross the 100 crore mark.

2.0 box office collection day 1 live updates: The mega-budget movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has released today. The movie is anticipating big numbers on Box Office collections as the trailer, teaser and songs of the movie are very well accepted by the audience. The movie is much hyped especially in South India as the advance booking has been received in big numbers and the movie is expected to break all the records made by Bahubali 2 and Thugs of Hindustan. 2.0 movie tickets are selling like hot cakes for the opening day and for the coming weekend. The buzz surrounding the movie is enormous in terms of a Sci-Fi movie space.

All the trade analyst are expecting at least 25-30 crores of business on the opening day and weekend might cross 100 crore mark. 2.0 movie will be going to screened in around 10,500 screens across the world-beating Bahubali 2 screen record. The movie is released in 2D and 3D versions. It is the most expensive film ever made in India directed by S. Shankar, the movie is made in Rs. 550 crore and has already recovered Rs. 370 crore by selling satellite, digital and distribution rights. The movie is made with a big vision to match the standards of Hollywood superhero and improve our film-making standards. The movie stars South Indian superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and action hero Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.

Check out Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 Box Office collection live updates here,

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App