2.0 box office collection day 1 live updates: The mega-budget movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has released today. The movie is anticipating big numbers on Box Office collections as the trailer, teaser and songs of the movie are very well accepted by the audience. The movie is much hyped especially in South India as the advance booking has been received in big numbers and the movie is expected to break all the records made by Bahubali 2 and Thugs of Hindustan. 2.0 movie tickets are selling like hot cakes for the opening day and for the coming weekend. The buzz surrounding the movie is enormous in terms of a Sci-Fi movie space.
All the trade analyst are expecting at least 25-30 crores of business on the opening day and weekend might cross 100 crore mark. 2.0 movie will be going to screened in around 10,500 screens across the world-beating Bahubali 2 screen record. The movie is released in 2D and 3D versions. It is the most expensive film ever made in India directed by S. Shankar, the movie is made in Rs. 550 crore and has already recovered Rs. 370 crore by selling satellite, digital and distribution rights. The movie is made with a big vision to match the standards of Hollywood superhero and improve our film-making standards. The movie stars South Indian superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role and action hero Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.
Check out Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 Box Office collection live updates here,
Live Updates
2.0 Movie Facts
Resul Pokutty designed the 4DSRL sound for a new sound experience.
MINDBLOWN !! It is not Rajini. It is not Shankar. It is not Akshay. It is @resulp who is making me go and watch the movie.— #AravindhaSametha (@Anirudhchalla_3) November 28, 2018
Worthy of the oscar he deserved ! #2PointO #2Point0FromToday https://t.co/1RoyUVdr1V
2.0 Fans Reaction
Positive reviews for 2.0 and S.Shankar.
1st Half Terrific , 2nd Half Outstanding ...Overall Blockbuster .... Thalaiva Strong Comeback 🔥🔥🔥💪💪💪 Shankar Sir Is Back 👍👌👌#TwitterTalk #2Point0Review #2Point0— King Vizag (@IamLucky509) November 29, 2018
2.0 Arrives in Russia
The makers and distributors are sending 2.0 to Russia for cinema lovers.
This is Huge.... #2Point0inRussia a very welcome for Indian film after #Kaala - #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth pride 🎉🙏📣 https://t.co/cSk1Tes2SC— 2.0 For the World (@geejeyz) November 23, 2018
2.0 Pre-booking Tickets
Pre-booking tickets in Chennai starts for 2.0.
#Rajinikanth #2Point0 Chennai #LuxeMall 3 tickets available today 12.01 Pm show. Anyone need— anand (@anandviswajit) November 29, 2018
Contact Anand : 9789453433
2.0 Fans Reaction
Fans are expecting a gala time to watch the movie in world-class VFX and especially in the 3D version.
#2Point0 [4/5]: World-class VFX and 3D.. But the high u get is from #Thalaivar 's #Chitti Reloaded Version 2.0..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018
Vintage Thalaivar.. Turbo Charged.. 10 times bigger than #Endhiran Baddie 2.0
2.0 Movie
2.0 is coming with the 4D audio feature for the first time.
We are happy and Proud to say that we are the 1st to watch #2Point0 with 4D Audio by @resulp #SRL4D @GKcinemas— RBSI RAJINI FAN PAGE (@RBSIRAJINI) November 29, 2018
With some Greastest Fans of @rajinikanth@karthiksubbaraj@Premgiamaren @actorsimha
And
Critics @rameshlaus @itisprashanth @sekartweets #RBSI1stToWatch2Point0in4D#RBSI pic.twitter.com/QsSVIwLOU6
2.0 Movie Preparations by Fans
Mother of all celebrations. Brace yourself, Rajinikanth is coming.
Appa... We Love You.. ..All Set For 2.0 Celebration..5 hours for FDFS....— Srini Rajini (@shreefamily) November 28, 2018
Mother of All Celebration....#2Point0FromNov29 #Superstar #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/2bIgaaiW1K
2.0 Box Office Collection
Brace yourself box office. Thalaivar will rock this time.
#2point0 RIP All current Box office records..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018
2.0 Movie Review
Here is the movie review of 2.0 by Kollywood.
Here the #2Point0 Movie Review#Thalaivar rocks again...— anand (@anandviswajit) November 29, 2018
Read full review : https://t.co/MJN9UQGU5G@rmmoffice @rajinifans @RajiniFans24x7 @LycaProductions @shankarshanmugh @aditi1231@RBSIRAJINI #2Point0FDFS #2point0review
2.0 Fans Reaction
Amazing 3D visuals of 2.0 movie.
#2Point0FromToday must watch movie in 3D proud movie of india it's a Hollywood movie . Plz do watch in theater in 3D pic.twitter.com/86PFYXi42D— Vijay (@Vijayshash) November 29, 2018
2.0 Fans Reaction
Best wishes by Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs for 2.0.
All the best to Rajini fans and akkians on behalf of @iamsrk Fans Let the records shatter.....— SHAH RUKH KHAN FC 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@WeSupport_SRK) November 28, 2018
It's Starrrrrrrrrrrrrt🔥🔥
Thalaivareeee 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #SRKFansWishing2Point0 #2Point0 #2Point0FromToday #2Point0FDFSCelebration #2Point0FDFS pic.twitter.com/k7fj3kVOVQ
2.0 move Fans Reaction
Fans prepare for the mega movie by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.
1 more hour to go😍 2.0 Celebration Begins at @RohiniSilverScr 😎 FDFS at 4am! #IndiasPride2Point0 #2Point0 #2Point0FDFS #2Point0FromToday #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/71BxwdKAwf— Vijay Andrews 2.0 (@vijayandrewsJ) November 28, 2018
2.0 Movie Reactions
Mega blockbuster of the year. A true challenge to Hollywood standards.
#Rajinikanth #2Point0— Akshaya (@DCAkshaya) November 29, 2018
Not a single moment wasted
A true challenge to Hollywood from our Tamil industry#MegaBlockBuster2Point0 #2Point0Review #2Point0FromToday
2.0 Movie Reactions
Fans stop the movie and start dancing on the entry of Rajinikanth.
The movie has been paused for 3 minutes. Thalaiva's first look in the movie is being celebrated in style😁 #2Point0 #2Point0Release #2Point0FDFS #2Point0Fromtoday @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/FqE65cuHq0— Bilal Jaleel (@baelal23) November 29, 2018