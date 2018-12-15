2.0 box office collection Day 15: 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson continues to garner good digits at the box office. The film which is one of the most expensive movies of 2018, is the dream project film director S Shankar. The film which was released on November 29, has already breached over Rs 700 crore at the box office in just two weeks of its release.

Nevertheless, Robot 2.0 in 2019 will release in over 47000 plus 3D screens in China and over 100 theatres in United States of America. Well, the blockbuster will also enjoy an opportunity which no other film has so far got of having an extended theatrical run in North America. Taking about the digits, the movie collected over Rs 166.98 crore in 2 weeks in Tamil Nadu. Film critic and trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest numericals of 2.0. According to Vijayabalan, the superhit of 2018 has managed to mind Rs 710.98 crores at the box office.

#2Point0 WW Box Office: FIRST ever Kollywood film to CROSS ₹700 cr gross mark. Week 1 – ₹ 526.86 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 27.31 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 32.57 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 36.45 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 39.20 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 17.13 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 14.66 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 16.80 cr

Total – ₹ 710.98 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 13, 2018

Bollywood film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of 2.0 starring action king Akshay Kumar and Tamil star Rajinikanth. According to Adarsh, the Hindi version of 2.0 has collected over Rs 38 crore in the second week of its release which makes the grand total of Rs 177 crore.

#2Point0 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 139.75 cr [8 days; released on Thu]

Week 2: ₹ 38.00 cr

Total: ₹ 177.75 cr

India biz. Note: HINDI version.

SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2018

2.0 is directed by Shankar and bankrolled by A. Subaskaran. The science fiction that stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson also has Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Ishari K. Ganesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaizaad Kotwal, Anant Mahadevan and Maya S. Krishnan in the supporting roles. The film is made under the banners of Lyca Production. The film is one of the most expensive Indian film which also is a standalone sequel to 2010’s Enthiran.

