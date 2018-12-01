2.0 box office collection Day 2 live updates: The movie keeps shining on the box office on day 2 as the movie collects Rs. 18 crore. The movie 2.0 is expected to rise in the coming weekend as people are liking the movie. The collections of the movie are going up and seem to break all the records at the box office. Special note, all the collections are for the Hindi version.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is making history with the box office collection on Day 2. The movie collected Rs. 20.25 crore on its opening day. The movie has received enormous support from the fans worldwide. The has already crossed the 100 crore mark on the 1st day across the world. Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor to cross 100 mark on Day 1. The box office collection will take a high rise in the coming weekend as the fans are going gaga about the movie. Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was a dream project for S.Shankar.

The movie is set to break all the box office records in the coming time. Public opinion of the movie is great and critics have giving it a nod. The movie is being called as a social-sci fi-thriller by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on trailer launch. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Dr. Richards, who is an environmentalist. The role of Akshay Kumar is inspired by Dr Salim Ali who is known as the ‘Birdman of India’. Dr Richards believes that mobile phones are causing pain to the world and he is against the telecom industries. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the role of Chitti and Amy Jackson is a robot made by Dr Vaseegaran.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App