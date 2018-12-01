Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is making history with the box office collection on Day 2. The movie collected Rs. 20.25 crore on its opening day. The movie has received enormous support from the fans worldwide. The has already crossed the 100 crore mark on the 1st day across the world. Akshay Kumar becomes the first Bollywood actor to cross 100 mark on Day 1. The box office collection will take a high rise in the coming weekend as the fans are going gaga about the movie. Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 was a dream project for S.Shankar.
The movie is set to break all the box office records in the coming time. Public opinion of the movie is great and critics have giving it a nod. The movie is being called as a social-sci fi-thriller by the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on trailer launch. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Dr. Richards, who is an environmentalist. The role of Akshay Kumar is inspired by Dr Salim Ali who is known as the ‘Birdman of India’. Dr Richards believes that mobile phones are causing pain to the world and he is against the telecom industries. The movie stars Rajinikanth in the role of Chitti and Amy Jackson is a robot made by Dr Vaseegaran.
Live Updates
2.0 New Promo
Meet 3.0 in 2.0. The new promo launched by Akshay Kumar is a delight to watch. The box office collections are breaking all previous records. The movie is screening on 10,500 screens, more than any movie till now.
Meet 3.0 in 2.0! The perfect movie outing for your children this weekend, #2Point0 in cinemas now!
2.0 Movie Day 1 Collections
The blockbuster 2.0 has collected gross Rs. 115 crore on its opening day. The movie is running on 10500 screens across the world and earning a hell lot of profits for the producers. The movie is breaking all box office records.
#2Point0 Day 1 WW BO:
Gross:#India - ₹ 85 Crs
Overseas - ₹ 30 Crs
Total - ₹ 115 Crs
2.0 Movie Review
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is receiving good and positive reviews from around the world. The verdict of Taran Adarsh proves the big victory of the film as all the trade analyst is going mad with its worldwide release.
#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#2Point0 is a cinematic marvel... This has style with substance... Director Shankar is a visionary... He hits the ball out of the park this time... Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS... SALUTE!
2.0 Box Office Collection Day 2
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 collects Rs. 18 crore on day 2. The movie keeps shining on box office as the total collection of Hindi version is Rs. 38.25 crore. The movie 2.0 is set to break all box office records in the coming time.
#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.