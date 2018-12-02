2.0 box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: 2.0, regarded as the spiritual successor of 2010 Enthiran, has hit the theatrical screens and it is taking box office by storm. In just 2 days, the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer has earned Rs 135 crore pan India and 55 crore overseas, making it a grand total of Rs 190 crore. With kind of buzz around the film, the Hindi version of 2.0 has collected Rs. 38.25 and the numbers are only expected to go higher and higher from here.
Made on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crores, 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film till date. Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Dharma Productions, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in prominent roles. The film marks the return of Dr Vaseegran and Chitti and witnesses the emergence of an ever-so-powerful villain in Akshay Kumar as Pakshiraja.
The impressive VFX work, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s on-screen presence and spectacular performances and a social cause at the core of the film’s narrative, makes the film worth a watch. With positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, the film has successfully made a mark not just at the box office but also the Indian film industry.
Check out Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Day 3 box office collection LIVE Updates here:
As per trade estimates, the Hindi version of 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is likely to earn around Rs 25 crore on Day 3. Film critic Ramesh Bala shared the estimates on his Twitter account.
#2Point0 in Hindi had a very good Saturday.. Early Estimates for All-India Nett for Day 3 is ₹ 25 Crs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 2, 2018
This is better than Day 1 by nearly ₹ 5 Crs..
2.0 has crossed $1 million mark in USA. Film critic Ramesh Bala shared the latest trade figures on his official Twitter account. Have a look at his tweet here-
#2Point0 does it.. Grosses $1 Million+ on Saturday in #USA— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 2, 2018
$1,045,000 by 6:15 PM PST..
$1.25 Million a Possibility..
Total $2.70 Million
Film critic Taran Adarsh on Saturday had noted that the Hindi version of 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has earned Rs 38.25 crore at the box office. The film is likely to witness growth on Day 3 and Day 4.
#2Point0 remained strong on Day 2... Although the film has declined on Day 2, the biz should gather momentum on Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun]… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr. Total: ₹ 38.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2018