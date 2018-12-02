2.0 box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer 2.0 has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on November 29. Helmed by S Shankar, 2.0 is being regarded as the spiritual successor of 2010 film Enthiran. 2.0 is made on an estimated budget of 500 crores and is the most expensive Indian film to date.

2.0 box office collection Day 3 LIVE Updates: 2.0, regarded as the spiritual successor of 2010 Enthiran, has hit the theatrical screens and it is taking box office by storm. In just 2 days, the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer has earned Rs 135 crore pan India and 55 crore overseas, making it a grand total of Rs 190 crore. With kind of buzz around the film, the Hindi version of 2.0 has collected Rs. 38.25 and the numbers are only expected to go higher and higher from here.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crores, 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film till date. Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Dharma Productions, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in prominent roles. The film marks the return of Dr Vaseegran and Chitti and witnesses the emergence of an ever-so-powerful villain in Akshay Kumar as Pakshiraja.

The impressive VFX work, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s on-screen presence and spectacular performances and a social cause at the core of the film’s narrative, makes the film worth a watch. With positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, the film has successfully made a mark not just at the box office but also the Indian film industry.

Check out Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 Day 3 box office collection LIVE Updates here:

