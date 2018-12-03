Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has been breaking records since day 1 of its release, and now has become the highest grossing movie in the world for the November 29th- December 2nd weekend. The movie has been produced in a budget of more than Rs 500 crore by Lyca Productions and is directed by Shankar.

In Chennai only, the film is earning more than Rs 2 crore a day for the past 4 days.

In India, the film has garnered more than 200 crore, with 32 crore coming in on its 4th day. In Chennai only, the film is earning more than Rs 2 crore a day for the past 4 days. It has crossed Rs 10 crore mark from the city alone.

The movie has been produced in a budget of more than Rs 500 crore by Lyca Productions and is directed by Shankar. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is in the antagonist role with Southern superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. However, it’s yet to break the benchmark set by Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Conclusion had shot up to Rs 382.5 crore worldwide in two days of its release.

Moving on to the movie, it has received thumbs up from both the critics and audience. While the plot is said to be predictable, the VFX used in the movie has received raving reviews.

The movie stars, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sushanshu Pandey along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

