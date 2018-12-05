2.0 box office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar and South superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 has been running successfully at the box office and has earned Rs 11.50 on the sixth day of its release. The science-fiction movie has by far collected Rs 122.50 crore in the Hindi version and has collected Rs 114 in the international market.

Akshay Kumar and South superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 has been running successfully at the box office and has earned Rs 11.50 on the sixth day of its release. The science-fiction movie has by far collected Rs 122.50 crore in the Hindi version and has collected Rs 114 in the international market. In total, if we look at the Kerala and Chennai box office collection as well, then 2.0 has in total earned Rs 337 crore in India and has made new records. The film, which stars Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Kumar and South star Rajinikanth in lead roles has been helmed by S Shankar and the film has been backed by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions banner.

The film also stars Amy Jackson in a key role and Sudhanshu Pandey, Ishari K. Ganesh, Adil Hussain and Kalabhavan Shajohn in supporting roles. 2.0 has also received positive reviews from critics as well as the audience. The film has been made on the estimated budget of Rs 543 crore which makes it one of the most expensive Indian film till date. The film, which was released on November 29 is still shining brightly at the box office and is soon expected to cross the glorious Rs 500 crore mark in the overall domestic market.

#2Point0 sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Double digits yet again on Day 6 [Tue]… The trending on weekdays is EXCELLENT… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 122.50 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2018

It is said to be Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser till date.

