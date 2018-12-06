2.0 box office collection Day 8: Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 touches the milestone by garnered Rs 500 crore at the box office. Helmed by Shankar and bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Production stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Ishari K. Ganesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaizaad Kotwal, Anant Mahadevan and Maya S. Krishnan.

2.0 box office collection: Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 touches the milestone by garnered Rs 500 crore at the box office. Breaking lifetime records of Bahubali: The Beginning, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Sanju and Sultan, the science fiction film has joined the league of 2018’s mega blockbuster. Bagging the 12th position in the list of highest grossing Indian movie, Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to surpass the position of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3. The film which has garnered end number of praises and love from their audience will enter the Rs 1000 crore club if it continues to earn good digits as the box office.

Trade analyst and film critics Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest figures of the superhit 2.0. In his tweet, Bala wrote that the movie in its 1st week has crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The detailed break-up of the film is likely to be declared today i.e. December 6. Take a look at the tweet shared by the film critic about south actor Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s action king Akshay Kumar’s movi 2Point0.

In it's 1st week, #2Point0 has crossed ₹ 500 Crs at the WW Box Office.. Detailed Break-up in the afternoon..#2Point0500CrBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/bAjv9DxmRU — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 6, 2018

Helmed by Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by A. Subaskaran. The science fiction stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Ishari K. Ganesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaizaad Kotwal, Anant Mahadevan and Maya S. Krishnan. The film which hit the theatres on November 29, is made under the banners of Lyca Production. The film is one of the most expensive Indian film which also is a standalone sequel to 2010’s Enthiran.

