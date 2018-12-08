2.0 box office collection Day 9 LIVE updates: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Ishari K. Ganesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaizaad Kotwal, Anant Mahadevan and Maya S. Krishnan starrer 2.0 collects Rs 139.75 crore at the box office. According to film critics,the blockbuster science fiction is expected to have a crucial upcoming week.

2.0 box office collection Day 9 LIVE updates: Super Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is creating a lot of buzz at the ticket counters and its tremendous box office collection are the proof. The science fiction which was released on November 29, has already crossed Rs 500 crore and is expected to garner more in the upcoming crucial week. By earning good digits at the box office, this becomes one of the highest grossing movies of 2018. Breaking the record of Bahubali: The Beginning, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat, Sanju and Sultan. 2.0 in all means becomes a mega hit of the year.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 2.0 is an excellent film. The Bollywood critic took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest box office collection of the blockbuster film, 2.0. Starting the box office journey with Rs 20.25 crore on its opening day, Akshay Kumar starrer garnered over Rs 18 crore on Friday, Rs 59 on weekend, Rs 13.75 crore on Monday, Rs 11.50 crore on Tuesday. Although, the film comtinues to shine at the box office, it saw a downfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, the Hindi version of 2.0 has so far collected Rs 139.75 crore at the box office.

#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT *extended* Week 1… Week 2 holds the key… Will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 139.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

Helmed by Shankar and bankrolled by A. Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Production. The science fiction stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Ishari K. Ganesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Kaizaad Kotwal, Anant Mahadevan and Maya S. Krishnan. The film which hit the theatres on November 29 is expected to touch the milestones as the audience is praising the movie in massive numbers.

2.0 box office collection Day 9 LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App