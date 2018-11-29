2.0 box office collection prediction: The much awaited Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson starrer scientific thriller 2.0 is finally going to hit cinema halls on Thursday (today) and fans just can't wait anymore to hit theatres and experience what their favourite stars has in store for them. As per industry analysts, 2.0 will mint close to Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day.

2.0 box office collection prediction: The much awaited Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson starrer scientific thriller 2.0 is finally going to hit cinema halls on Thursday and fans just can’t wait anymore to hit theatres and experience what their favourite star has in store for them. According to the latest prediction and industry analysts expectations, 2.0 will mint close to Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day. Made at a cost of as high as Rs 500-600 crore, it is very important for the makers, stars and everyone involved in the film to earn almost double the money which has been put in to put the film on celluloid.

2.0 is the sequel of Rajinikanth movie Robot which had starred him and Bollywood’s diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A couple of weeks before, the trailer of much awaited 2.0 was released which received a mixed reaction from the audience. For some viewers, they couldn’t get what the film was actually trying to convey while for many it was an amazing combination of technology and efforts put in to make which the makers and fans believe is going to be an amazing blockbuster.

Well, just a day before ahead of its release, new revelations have surfaced about the blockbuster film. Reports say that Arnold Schwarzenegger was approached for the role which Akshay Kumar has played in the film and just like that before Rajinikanth, the makers of the film wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in 2.0, however, the film finally ended up with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Film director S Shankar in a recent interview has revealed that it was true that Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan was initially being considered for the roles.

It’s finally the D-day for the makers of the film as they too expect a big opening on its first day of release. Analysts say it’s going to be somewhere between Rs 25-30 crore but the makers are expecting more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More