2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's film 2.0 has emerged as a blockbuster and is taking the box office by a storm. In its third week, 2.0 has crossed Rs 700 crore mark. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the box office report on his Twitter account. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a prominent role.

With three weeks into the film release, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster film 2.0 has made its way past Rs 700 crore worldwide. With a positive response from the audience, the film has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of the year. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest trade analytics. Earning Rs 140 crores in India, 2.0 has grossed Rs 565 crores overseas, making it a total collection of Rs 705 crores.

While Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath released after 2.0, the film is nowhere close to making an impact on the business of Rajinikanth-starrer. However, this coming week will be crucial for the film as big banner films like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero, Dhanush-starrer Maari 2 and Varun Tej-starrer Antariksham 9000 KMPH will hit the screens.

Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Lyca Productions, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a prominent role along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Regarded as one of the most expensive Indian film, 2.0 is the spiritual successor of 2010 film Enthiran aka Robot.

With this, we witness the return of Dr Vasekaran and Chitti in 2.0. Meanwhile, the film witnesses the emergence of a new villain in Akshay Kumar as Pakshiraja. In the film, Pakshiraja is a force to reckon with who is against the rise of cellphones, primarily the radiations that are emitted out of it, that endanger the lives of birds.

