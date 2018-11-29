The much-hyped movie 2.0 has finally hit the screens today and there is no end to the excitement to watch the two giants Dr Richards and Chitti fighting in a world of humans. Several fans and celebrities have already watched it and has honestly given the review of the movie.

The much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has finally hit the screens today November 29, 2018. Helmed by S Shankar, the film is entirely different from Rajinikanth’s previous movie Robot 2.0 but it is said to be a spiritual successor of Enthiran. However, Rajinikanth is reprising the role of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti. In the film, Akshay Kumar is essaying a role of an antagonist Dr Richards while Chitti, the antagonist from Robot-Enthiran, is the saviour of mankind. The movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Panday.

The music is composed by AR Rahman and has already woo the audience with its magnificent and grand VFX action sequences. Reportedly, more than 15 VFX companies came together to work on the film, which finally released over 900 visual effects shots. This is the first sci-fi movie made on mega-budget of Rs 550 crore in 3D format.

Various interesting reports came into the light regarding the star cast of the film. In an interview to a leading news agency, director S Shankar revealed that before Akshay Kumar Arnold Schwarzenegger and Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were approached for Rajinikanth’s role.

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth are sharing the big screen for the first time and has already left their fans awestruck with their enthralling performance and unique storyline. Various celebrities and audience took to Twitter to share their experience.

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App