The much-awaited movie of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 has finally hit the screens today November 29, 2018. Helmed by S Shankar, the film is entirely different from Rajinikanth’s previous movie Robot 2.0 but it is said to be a spiritual successor of Enthiran. However, Rajinikanth is reprising the role of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti. In the film, Akshay Kumar is essaying a role of an antagonist Dr Richards while Chitti, the antagonist from Robot-Enthiran, is the saviour of mankind. The movie also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Panday.
The music is composed by AR Rahman and has already woo the audience with its magnificent and grand VFX action sequences. Reportedly, more than 15 VFX companies came together to work on the film, which finally released over 900 visual effects shots. This is the first sci-fi movie made on mega-budget of Rs 550 crore in 3D format.
Various interesting reports came into the light regarding the star cast of the film. In an interview to a leading news agency, director S Shankar revealed that before Akshay Kumar Arnold Schwarzenegger and Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were approached for Rajinikanth’s role.
Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth are sharing the big screen for the first time and has already left their fans awestruck with their enthralling performance and unique storyline. Various celebrities and audience took to Twitter to share their experience.
Live Updates
User predicts that S.Shankar's 2.0 will be recorded as the masterpice in cinema's history
In one of the flood of responses, an elated user writes that the movie is visually appealing because of mindblowing effects. Also, it will be recorded as the masterpiece in the history of cinema.
YES...I finally saw this epic movie today. The whole effect is mind blowing. I can guarantee it will be regarded by most cinema goers as another masterpiece in the history of the art. (1/4)#2point0 #2point0review pic.twitter.com/5AL31X8WkD— Jav 2.0 (@imONLY_FACTS) November 29, 2018
Media consultant Nikkil appreciates Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 movie
Media consultant, Film Promotions, Celebrity Management Company, News Maker Nikki shares his review on Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 movie. In the Tweet, he writes that he is feeling privileged to be associated with the makers of the movie.
தமிழ் சினிமாவை உலக அளவில் பேச வைக்கும் படம்....2.0 @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson @arrahman #2Point0Review— Nikkil (@onlynikil) November 29, 2018
Happy to be associated
Director @shankarshanmugh sir’s thought of doing and Execution is amazing
Kudos to @LycaProductions for making this happen
Fans can't get enough of the visually appealing scenes of 2.0
One of the Twitter users has praised the director S.Shankar for providing all her fans a visual treat in the movie.
Going by my FB time line— Kiran (@kirankonnects) November 29, 2018
2.0 is next Baahubali from South.
India biggest directors
SSRajamouli
Shankar
Jai Telugu
Jai Tamil #2point0review #2Point0FDFS
Director of Galatta Media praises Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0
Co-Founder and CEO of DCI and director of Galatta Media, Venkatesh has appreciated the Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0. He has especially praised the visual effects of the movie. he writes in the tweet that 2.0 is an amazing visual treat. The last 45 minutes is mind blowing due to awesome performances by Thalaivar
Amazing last 30 minutes! Would see it again just for that! Must watch film! #2Point0FDFS #2Point0Review #2Point0FromToday #IndiasPride2Point0 @2Point0movie @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @iamAmyJackson @editoranthony @madhankarky @resulp @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/ryOY8UVmDS— Venkatesh (CRV) (@crvgalatta) November 29, 2018
One of the Twitter users updates his first review for 2.0
After the release of the much-awaited movie 2.0, the audience has given their review on the micro-blogging site. One of the Twitter users has praised Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer.
First review !! #2point0review #2PointO https://t.co/iCsbzsg06f— Kishore Elango (@sekishore1995) November 28, 2018