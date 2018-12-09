Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the statistics of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 day 10 box office collection. The movie has beaten Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan. Besides that, the movie has even made its entry to 150 crore club. The movie is scaling high on the box office.

2.0 day 10 box office collection: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 has beaten Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan on its Day 10 Box office collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the same. He took to Twitter to inform about the same. He mentioned that 2 Point 0 has picked up speed again. It has shown a growth on second Saturday by 56.41% as compared to Friday. This makes the total collection of two days i.e. Friday Rs.5.85 cr and Saturday 9.15 cr as Rs. 154.75 cr. Hoping to collect more on Sunday, Taran Adarsh mentioned that it should score on second Sun too.

This is quite expected from Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 which has magnificent VFX with impressive star cast. Not just that, the movie has even entered the 150 crore club. In its second week, Thugs of Hindostan collected just Rs 5.25 crore. This is lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight.

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie didn’t perform well from the beginning as it received poor reviews and thus turning out to be a dud at Box office.

If one takes 2.0 analysis into account, the movie is showing an upward trend and is set to reach Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. It is on its way to cross the total of blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning mark.

#Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] BENCHMARKS…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 8

₹ 300 cr: Day 10

₹ 350 cr: Day 12

₹ 400 cr: Day 15

₹ 450 cr: Day 20

₹ 475 cr: Day 24

₹ 500 cr: Day 34

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2017

Helmed by S Shankar, apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Amy Jackson in the lead role. The movie is made on a massive budget of Rs 550 crore with special VFX effects. Though the movie is facing a tough competition with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath. Kedarnath is also equally performing well on the Box office.

