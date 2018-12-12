Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s starrer 2.0 which has amazing VFX with impressive visuals. Not just that, the movie recently entered the 150 crore club. In its second week, Thugs of Hindostan collected just Rs 27 crore. But this is lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight second-week box office collection.

One of the most expensive movies of the year 2.0 is expected to earn 700 crores at the box office this weekend. The movie casts Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles. As today marks the 13th day of the movie 2.0 and also Rajinikanth’s 68th birthday fans are all set to surprise Rajinikanth with a special birthday event. On the occasion of Thalaivar’s birthday, the movie 2.0 is expected to earn crores of money this weekend as a tribute to Rajinikanth’s movie.

However, this is quite expected from Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s starrer 2.0 which has amazing VFX with impressive visuals. Not just that, the movie recently entered the 150 crore club. In its second week, Thugs of Hindostan collected just Rs 27 crore. But this is lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Salman Khan’s Tubelight second-week box office collection. Take a look at the collections here:

#2Point0 biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 139.75 cr [8 days; released on Thu]

Weekend 2: ₹ 27 cr

Total: ₹ 166.75 cr

India biz. Note: HINDI version.

SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

The movie 2.0 is the second sequel of the Robot series, Enthiran from 2010 marks as the first sequel. The movie Enthiran starred Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth, where Rajinikanth played a dual role of Chitti; The Robot and scientist. In 2.0 Akshay Kumar plays the role of a Pakshirajan who has vowed to save the birds from the harmful radiations from the mobile phones.

#2Point0 stayed strong, despite a new release [#Kedarnath] eating into the screens, shows and footfalls… Expected to show substantial growth on second Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr. Total: ₹ 145.60 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

#2Point0 has an EXCELLENT *extended* Week 1… Week 2 holds the key… Will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*… Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr, Thu 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 139.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

