The much-awaited movie of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is grabbing headlines for every single reason. The latest one which has become the hot scoop of the tinsel town is director S.Shankar's interesting revelation about the star cast.

The much-hyped movie 2.0 is making headlines for all the right reasons. Be it about its budget or appearance of the star cast, the movie grabbed our attention for every minute detail. On November 27, 2018, it came into the light that before Akshay Kumar, Arnold Schwarzenegger was offered the antagonist’s role in the film. Therefore, a lot of interesting revelations regarding the film is doing the rounds on the Internet. Now, on November 28, 2018, another report started surfacing on the Internet suggesting that before Rajinikanth, director S Shanker was planning to rope in Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan for the Chitti’s role in 2.0.

On being asked about the rumour, in an interview to a leading daily, director S Shankar said that its true. Initially, at the beginning of part 2 when Rajini sir wasn’t feeling well, he needed a big star for recouping of a huge budget. It was necessary at that time becasue the actor was supposed to perform big stunts. So, at that time he wasn’t comfortable doing this kind of heavy stuff, heavy costumes, action scenes and all. However, he recovered and did Linga. Later, they met again and he immediately got ready for the shoot.

Not just that, actor Aamir Khan also revealed he was too approached for the role. In an interview to a leading daily, the actor admitted the same and said that Rajini sir called him to do the film when he was feeling well. He also stated that he praised the script it’s a blockbuster and it’s going to break all records.

2.0 starring Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, the movie is all set to release on November 29, 2018. The movie is made on a mega budget of over Rs 500 crore. Thus, 2.0 is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Not just that, it is the first Indian sci-fi action film which was shot entirely in 3D.

