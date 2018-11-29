2.0 leaked online: The much-anticipated film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has finally released. As the film continues to garner superb reviews from the film critics, 2.0 has leaked on piracy website Tamilrockers. As soon as social media users came across the link, they started posting a screenshot of the same on Twitter and asked the makers of the film to take a stringent action.

2.0 leaked online: After much anticipation, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has finally hit the theatrical screens today, i.e November 29. Regarded as one of the most anticipated films of the year, 2.0 received a warm welcome from not just the audience but also film critics. As 2.0 fever takes the country by storm and garners positive reviews, the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers.

Disappointed by the leak, several fans took to Twitter to share screenshots of the same and requested the makers of the film to take a stringent action. Before 2.0, Rajinikanth’s film Kaala, as well as the film’s teaser had also leaked on the piracy website. Reacting to the Kaala teaser leak, the makers of the film had stated that they have decided to take legal action and lodge a complaint to the Cyber Crime Department against those involved.

Along with Rajinikanth’s films, big releases like Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also made its way on Tamil Rockers.

Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Dharma Productions, 2.0 is one of the most expensive Indian film. Along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Amy Jackson in a prominent role. Interestingly, 2.0 is considered as the spiritual successor of 2010 film Enthiran aka Robot that starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

In the film, while Rajinikanth makes a comeback as 2.0 version of Chitti, the film witnesses the emerge of a new villian in Akshay Kumar.

