In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a bird researcher, Richard of Dr. Crow who starts a war against mobile phones. He believes that the radiation from the mobile phones is harmful for the birds. Whereas, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) believes that the film is giving a wrong lesson and is falsely depicting mobile phones.

COAI in its complaint is asking the censor board to revoke and recall the certification which has been given to the makers of the movie for its trailers, teasers and other promotional videos. It also seeks the same to be done for the Tamil version. The movie has been helmed by S Shankar and has been produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles. Reportedly, 2.0 is the ninth-most expensive movie in non-English-language by production cost. The makers of the movie have spent a total of $75,000,000 which in INR is Rs. 543 crores. Check out the copy of the complaint here:

