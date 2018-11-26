Rajinikanth will sport two different looks one as Chitti, the robot and another as Dr. Vaseegaran. Whereas on the other Hand, Akshay Kumar will play the role of a supervillain. The movie is set to release on November 29, 2018, in 3D and 2D. The Multilingual movie will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language.

2.0 is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year starring Akshay Kumar, Superstar Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in lead roles. The most expensive Indian movie made on a budget of over Rs. 500 crore features cutting-edge visual effects, computer-generated imagery, 4D sound technology, and 4D SLR technology will altogether give the audience a completely new and different experience. The movie is helmed by S Shankar and produced by Karan Johar. The movie 2.0 marks the second sequel of the all-time hit Enthiran which released in 2010.

Taking to his official twitter handle Akshay Kumar’s shared his new look from his upcoming flick 2.0. He has captioned his picture as The new face of evil will unveil in 3 days, experience it yourself with 2.0 filter. Check out his video here:

In the movie, Rajinikanth will sport two different looks one as Chitti, the robot and another as Dr. Vaseegaran. Whereas on the other Hand, Akshay Kumar will play the role of a supervillain. The movie is set to release on November 29, 2018, in 3D and 2D. The Multilingual movie will release in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu language. Check out some of the interesting photos from the making of the most awaited film of this year:

