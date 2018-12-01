Amrapali Dubey last night took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with her rumored beau Dinesh Lal Yadav. Dressed in a purple check shirt and jeans. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh lal Yadav have color coordinated their attire. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered 15,000 likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry.

As the much-anticipated movie of the year 2.0 is finally out, fans are going crazy to watch it. It is the first movie ever to cross 100 crore mark in just a day. Helmed by S Shankar and produced by Karan Johar the movie was sure to be a blockbuster hit. Taking fandom to another level Bhojpuri couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua booked an entire theatre to watch the Rajinikanth Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Currently, the duo is riding high n the success of their latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3. They both met for the very first time on the sets of NIrahua Hindustani four years back and since then have been best of friends. On the professional front, the duo would be seen sharing the silver screens in Nirahua Chalal London, Sher Singh, Nirahua Hindustani series, among various others.

