Yesterday the mega-buzz and big budget movie released with receiving all the love showered by the fans. The movie 2.0 is expected to break all the records set by Bahubali 2 The Conclusion and 3 Idiots on the worldwide forum. The movie is an ambitious project by S.Shankar who told the journalist that the movie 2.0 is social-sci-fi-thriller on the trailer launch. The movie is expected to earn Rs.25-Rs.30 crore on an opening day and we all are waiting for the final verdict on the box office numbers for 2.0. All the trade analysts are predicting a huge opening day number as the movie stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in parallel roles.
The movie is releasing in 10,500 screens worldwide, beating Bahubali 2 record of 9000 screens worldwide. Yesterday the tickets of the movie were selling like hotcakes as the fandom of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is driving the fans crazy about the movie. The response from the fans on social media is huge and the sci-fi movie is on its way in becoming an earth-shattering success. The role Dr Richards played by Akshay Kumar is attracting more audience for the film. The movie is made with an enormous budget of Rs. 543 crore, as it becomes the most expensive Indian movie of all time.
Live Updates
2.0 Movie Collection Day 1 in Australia
2.0 movie Day 1 collection in Australia is Rs. 58 lakhs. The movie is seamlessly making its mark in the USA and in Australia. The movie is collecting so much money because of the stardom of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.
At the #Australia Box Office, #2Point0 has grossed A$114,696 [₹ 58.46 Lakhs] from 35 Locations on Day 1..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018
2.0 Movie Online Audience
The movie 2.0 is well received by the audience across the world. The audience is booking tickets all over the place. The movie seems to leave an impact on the viewers.
#India 's Online Video audience reached 225 Million (22.5 Crs) in 2018..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018
By 2023, it will reach 550 Million (55 Crs) people..
2.0 Movie USA Collections
2.0 movie reaches 259 lakhs in the USA.
#2Point0 till Thursday 8 PM EST in #USA has grossed $212,480 from 259 Locs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 30, 2018
Wednesday Evening Premiere nos will be known this evening..
Strong bookings for Friday..