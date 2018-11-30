The movie 2.0 has been released yesterday with huge fans coming to the theatres and embracing the movie. The fans reactions to the film and Rajinikanth were over-whelming as they were dancing and shouting the name Thalaivar during the movie. The movie is expected to earn Rs.20-Rs.30 crore on opening day.

Yesterday the mega-buzz and big budget movie released with receiving all the love showered by the fans. The movie 2.0 is expected to break all the records set by Bahubali 2 The Conclusion and 3 Idiots on the worldwide forum. The movie is an ambitious project by S.Shankar who told the journalist that the movie 2.0 is social-sci-fi-thriller on the trailer launch. The movie is expected to earn Rs.25-Rs.30 crore on an opening day and we all are waiting for the final verdict on the box office numbers for 2.0. All the trade analysts are predicting a huge opening day number as the movie stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in parallel roles.

The movie is releasing in 10,500 screens worldwide, beating Bahubali 2 record of 9000 screens worldwide. Yesterday the tickets of the movie were selling like hotcakes as the fandom of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is driving the fans crazy about the movie. The response from the fans on social media is huge and the sci-fi movie is on its way in becoming an earth-shattering success. The role Dr Richards played by Akshay Kumar is attracting more audience for the film. The movie is made with an enormous budget of Rs. 543 crore, as it becomes the most expensive Indian movie of all time.

