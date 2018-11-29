2.0 movie: As per reports, a total of 1.2 million tickets have been sold. Taking fandom to another level a private training solution company in Coimbatore has declared an official holiday and to an extent, the company has also sponsored movie tickets for all its employees too!

As the much-anticipated movie of the year 2.0 is finally out the fans are going crazy over it. As per reports, a total of 1.2 million tickets have been sold. Taking fandom to another level a private training solution company in Coimbatore has declared an official holiday and to an extent, the company has also sponsored movie tickets for all its employees too!

In a circular released by the company Get Set Go Training Solutions Institute on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, the circular reads as- It is to inform that tomorrow November 28, 2018, Thursday will be declared as an official holiday on the celebration of Indian cinema in the form of the release of the movie 2point0 (2.0) and with this, we will also celebrate our Thalaivar Padma Vibushan Superstar Rajinikanth Sir. Further on the circular also praised Rajinikath’s hard work, sincerity and dedication to his profession teach us to be the same. We wish that the movie shatters all records worldwide. A hearty congratulations to legendary director Shankar sir, Khiladi of Bollywood industry Akshay Kumar and to the Oscar-winning singer A.R Rahman. We will be sponsoring our employees with the movie tickets on the first day of the show and declaring this day as a day full of fun for all. off to the theatre you go..

To know if this wasn’t a fake circular, a representative from the company was contacted and he confirmed the news of this day being indeed an official holiday. He said that we all are now in the theatre to watch the film with all our colleagues, later in the evening we will have a celebration to mark the release of the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More