The blockbuster movie 2.0 sets out to break all the records on pan India level. The makers of the film had a different idea to package the film and deliver a bigger blockbuster than Bahubali this year. The director of the film had many people on his list but went for the action superstar Akshay Kumar to play the role of Dr.Richards in 2.0.

The blockbuster movie 2.0 sets out to break all the records on pan India level. The South Indian superstar Rajinikanth starring 2.0 had bigger goals set out for his upcoming film. The famous filmmaker S Shankar from Tamil Industry said on Saturday that he had approached the Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger to play the antagonist in 2.0, but things did not work out and the role finally went to Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar. Rajinikanth will be back in the role of Chitti in the second installment the mega-hit Robot, which is slated to be released on November 29, 2018.

S.Shankar, the director of the film 2.0 thought about casting Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of Dr. Richard. But somehow things didn’t go in the right direction due to dates and contract legal formalities as it Bollywood and Hollywood in place. So the makers went in the direction of Indian Cinema and picked the action star Akshay Kumar as he was making a remake of a South Indian film called ‘Kathi’. S.Shankar was been told by every person in the industry to consider Akshay Kumar as he holds an edge in playing intense roles. But this role comes to surprise Akki fans as he is doing full commercial movies in the leading role but in this movie, he is playing an antagonist. Rajinikanth also praised the dedication and power of Akshay Kumar to play the role like the way he has played in the movie.

Shankar is confident that the film would connect with everyone as it has an international theme. The technology, he said, was better than the previous film and that was the reason they decided to title the film as 2.0

