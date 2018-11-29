The wait for Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s mega film 2.0 is finally over as the film has hit the theatrical screens today i.e November 29. Regarded as the spiritual successor of 2010 film Ethiran aka Robot that starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film has been making all the right buzz ever since it has been announced. In the film, while Rajinikanth will make a comeback on the big screen as Chitti, the film will witness the emergence of a new villain played by Akshay Kumar. Along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson will also be seen essaying a significant role in the film.
Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, 2.0 is one of the most expensive films made to date. Taken the hype around the film, the star power of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar into consideration and no significant competition, 2.0 is expected to receive a massive box office opening and earn around Rs 25-30 crore on the first day of release. However, the film can emerge as one of the highest grossers of the year followed by positive word of mouth and film reviews. Interestingly, the trailer of the film has garnered 37 million views while the teaser has garnered 45 million views so far, reflecting the excitement among the audience.
Have a look at Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0’s Live Updates here:
Live Updates
2.0 film releases in more than 10,000 theatrical screens!
2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar releases in more than 10,000 screens. Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar in his tweet can be seen stating 2.0 screen count in bigger than any film release till date.
Worldwide screen count for #2point0FromToday is a HUMONGOUS & WHOPPING 10,000 screens plusss for all langs, all formats ...is UNBELIEVABLE... this is bigger than ANY HOLLYWOOD FILM or ANY FILM released on a single date EVER !!!! @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @shankarshanmugh 🔥🔥🔥— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) November 28, 2018
2.0 hits the screens!
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has finally hit the screens. In a video surfacing on social media, fans can be seen dancing in the theatres to celebrate the film release. Have a look at the video here-
The movie has been paused for 3 minutes. Thalaiva's first look in the movie is being celebrated in style😁 #2Point0 #2Point0Release #2Point0FDFS #2Point0Fromtoday @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/FqE65cuHq0— Bilal Jaleel (@baelal23) November 29, 2018