Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 is the much-hyped movie of the year. The movie consists of enthralling performances of the actors and excellent VFX. These are some of the adjectives that critics have used for the S.Shankar's movie 2.0. Read the whole article to know the complete review of the movie before heading for the cinema hall.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 has been released worldwide on Friday November 28, 2018. The movie garnered our attention much before the release of the movie. Directed by S.Shankar the movie is made on the mega-budget 550 crore, the movie is expected to break all the box-office records. having enthralled with the movie, the celebrities and audience have already given a thumbs up to the movie. In case you decided to read the reviews first before heading the cinema halls. Don’t worry, we have compiled the movie reviews of the critics who have given their honest opinions regarding the movie.

Critic Antara Chakraborthy of Indian Express mentions in her critical review that S Shankar’s movie will mark a big moment for Kollywood. Citing it as one of the ambitious projects with great VFX, action and Rajinikanth’s action sequences, Antara writes that one should watch the film for Rajinikanth. Appreciating the commendable effects of VFX team, she writes that the effort is really commendable. The makers have taken beautifully advantage of 3D.

Describing the certain scenes, she mentioned that room full of illuminated cell-phones is stand out. Praising Akshay Kumar for his mind-blowing performance, she writes that Akshay has done an effortlessly commendable job of an overly passionate bird-enthusiast to kill everyone who uses a cell-phone. As the villain, he is compelling in acting.

While critic M.Suganth writes in her Mumbai Mirror that director S.Shankar has used his pet theme and did justice with the movie. Consisted of wronged individual taking revenge, sci-fi, horror, vigilante movie and special effects, the director has aptly defined the mega-budgeted movie. She mentions that the plot of 2.0 is too familiar. Appreciating the performance of Akshay Kumar as an antagonist has a solid presence in the movie. In her review, M.Suganth writes that she feels that the climactic battle between 2.0 and Pakshiraja deserves every fans’ worth bucks.

On similar lines, the movie critic of Times Now, Anusha Iyengar writes that the VFX of the movie is beyond excellence and one can only enjoy it in 3D. Talking about the first half of the movie, she writes that it moves incredibly fast. But it gets super confused. Giving the descriptions of a particular scene and also a spoiler of the movie, she writes that phones force a man to swallow them and then burst inside his body.

