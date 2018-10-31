Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar highly awaited movie of the year 2.0 finally gets a release date. The movie is set to hit the silver screens this November 29, 2018. The Indian science fiction film 2.0 is written and directed by S.Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. 2.0 is a sequel of blockbuster Tamil hit Enthiran, in Hindi Robot.

Gold star Akshay Kumar, who has never donned an evil character will be playing a negative role on screen for the first time. Akshay Kumar, on Wednesday—October 31, 2018, treated the audience with another poster of his upcoming movie 2.0 which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2018. He captioned the picture-The fifth force is coming, humans beware 2.0 trailer release in 3 days. In the movie, Rajnikanth will be seen playing the role of Robot superhero who will save the world whereas Akshay Kumar will be seen causing trouble for him. His new poster look reveals that he is going to be one of the deadliest villains in history.

The Indian science fiction film 2.0 is written and directed by S.Shankar, co-written by B. Jeyamohan and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. 2.0 is a sequel of blockbuster Tamil hit Enthiran, in Hindi Robot. The movie will also be featuring Amy Jackson who plays the role of the droid in the movie, we will also see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making a cameo as Sana. Take a look at 2.0 poster here:

The VFX in the movie has already impressed the audience and they can’t wait to see the full trailer of 2.0. The multilingual movie is going to be released in Tamil and Hindi. the music has been crooned by AR Rahman. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on November 29.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More