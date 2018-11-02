2.0 poster out: The poster of 2.0 starring a great cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, was released worldwide on Friday, November 1. The whole look of Rajinikanth in the poster is quite impactful and defines his stern personality in the film.

2.0 poster out: The poster of much-awaited film 2.0 produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, starring a great cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, was released worldwide on Friday, November 1. The film is the successor of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, it features the role of Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti. In the poster, Rajnikanth is seen in a very robust, powerful attire with many smirks on his face. Besides the outfit, his glasses in the poster look magical, classy.

The whole look of Rajinikanth in the poster is quite impactful and defines his stern personality in the film. Surely, one of the biggest releases of the year is forthcoming sci-film 2.0. The teaser of the film has already been released. Media reports have said the makers of the film spent Rs 543 crores approximately and are expecting that it does pretty well on the box office. It has garnered much attention not just because of its stellar cast but also for its gigantic budget.

Media reports said that earlier Akshar Kumar’s role was given to Tamil Cinema superstar Kamal Hasan. But Kamal was more inclined to do 2 Indian films, hence, he declined to choose the big project.

However, director Shankar told media persons that he wanted to see 2 biggest South stars together on the silver screen.

Gold actor Akshay Kumar came to know about the role in 2.0 from Lyca Productions, as he immediately showed interest in the film saying he was keen to remake Vijay’s Kaththi in Hindi.

The trailer of the film is going to be launched on November 3 at a grand event, as reported by The Indian Express and The 3D trailer will also be screened all over the Indian theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More