2.0 release: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer much-awaited film 2.0 is all set to hit the theaters on next Thursday, i.e November 29,2018. To remind the release date of the film, Amy Jackson took the social networking site Instagram and shared a poster of the film, which reads, “Next Thursday watch the biggest 3D spectacle ever.” The film is helmed by ace director S Shankar and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Dharma Productions. Amy Jackson’s post garnered thousands of likes with a few minutes of sharing it. The Upcoming film 2.0 is a sequel of 2010’s superhit blockbuster Robot.

The film is reportedly said to be India’s most expensive film made more than Rs 500 crore. The trailer and teasers of the film have left an impressable impact on the audience and creatively used VFX and computer-generated images will surely drag people to theaters. The makers of the film have released the trailer in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Talking about the trailer, the makers have done a fantastic job as its a perfect match of visuals and sounds. The trailer of the film keeps the audience stick from very first look as it starts with some eye-catching visuals and interesting dialogues.

