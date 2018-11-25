Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 released a brand new Hindi track 'Tu Hi Re', originally titled 'Endhira Logathu Sundariye'. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Abbas Tyrewala, the song is a romantic one with elements of electronic dance music. The vocals are by Armaan Malik and Shashaa Tirupati.

The mega movie of the year starring South superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood’s flag bearer Akshay Kumar are making a lot of noise and all for the right reasons. The big budget film is being directed by the famous man in Tamil cinema Shankar Shanmugam. The film which has been made under a whopping budget of Rs 543 crore has reportedly earned Rs 370 crores much before its release. The Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is not only the most anticipated film of the year but is also touted as the most expensive film ever made in south cinema. 2.0 stars Akshay Kumar as the antagonist, Dr. Richard aka Crow Man. The film also marks Kumar’s debut in the Tamil film industry. Reports say that Shankar had initially approached Arnold Schwarzenegger for the role.

The makers of 2.0 released a brand new Hindi track Tu Hi Re, originally titled Endhira Logathu Sundariye. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Abbas Tyrewala, the song is a romantic one with elements of electronic dance music. The vocals are by Armaan Malik and Shashaa Tirupati. It is composed by music maestro AR Rahman and that’s the most unfortunate part. Believe me you, I checked his name thrice and still couldn’t believe that the song has actually come out from the same genius who has given us gems like, Tu Hi Re, Dil Se Re, Chanda Re, Vande Mataram, in the past.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also features Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey and Akshay Kumar in important roles. The film is slated to be released on November 29, this year.

