2.0 teaser LIVE Updates: And the much-anticipated teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 has finally been released by the makers of the movie. Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to share the exciting news with the fans. The trailer was unveiled on Ganesha Chaturthi. Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskarana and Raju Mahalingam. Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan starrer 2.0 will hit the theatres on September 29, this year.
Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, the movie is one of the most expensive films of 2018. From filmmaker Karan Johar to the huge fan following of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, the audience can’t stop gushing about the biggest combat on screen, 2.0 teaser.
Watch the first teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 here:
Here are the LIVE Updates of Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 teaser:
Live Blog
Presenting a glimpse into the MAGNUM OPUS & the BIGGEST COMBAT on screen between @rajinikanth & @akshaykumar! @apoorvamehta18 @shankarshanmugh @DharmaMovies @LycaProductions @arrahman #2Point0Teaser #2Point0https://t.co/ttho4jrp6O— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 13, 2018
Already stating the teaser of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 as superb, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter account to share the teaser
SUPERBBB... Here's the HINDI teaser of #2Point0... #2Point0Teaser: https://t.co/gvkyFQ5z0A— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2018
Today you can experience the grandeur Teaser of #2Point0 in 3D in Select Screens & We are unleashing 2D Version of #2Point0Teaser in @LycaProductions (Tamil, Telugu) YouTube Channel & @DharmaMovies (Hindi) YouTube Channel at 9am IST. We are super thrilled! 🙂 How excited are you? pic.twitter.com/lPgYm3GW5w— 2.0 (@2Point0movie) September 13, 2018
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to share the 2.0 teaser.
On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: #2Point0 ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil...Who decides? #2Point0Teaser - https://t.co/dXniPzPlAt@2Point0Movie @DharmaMovies— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 13, 2018
Simple ah Sollanum Na....Dear Amarendra Bahubali.. Our Chitti is On the Wayyyy 😎🔥#2Point0Teaser— Kettavan Memes ツ (@kettavan_Memes) September 13, 2018
Wooww!! Reached Half Million Views 😎#2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/5RQ62rWnHe— Troll VIP™ 🛡 (@Trollvipoffl) September 13, 2018
Saw #2Point0Teaser now... Yes costliest film ever.... A small intro teaser... Terrific VFX... Film hv potential to break Many Records here in India..— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) September 13, 2018
Wtr in Regional or in Hindi... Both are bound to take MAMOTH opening for sure... Rest depends on Film
As per Teaser Brilliant
#MersalTeaser 25K Likes in 90sec#2Point0Teaser 25K likes in 6 Mins— Troll Suriya (@TrollSuriya1) September 13, 2018
When two doctors meet 🔥 #2Point0Teaser pic.twitter.com/ljGNyPMuAL— Ian Malcolm (@MrIanMalcolm) September 13, 2018