2.0 teaser LIVE Updates: And the much-anticipated teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 has finally been released by the makers of the movie. Bollywood action king Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter account to share the exciting news with the fans. The trailer was unveiled on Ganesha Chaturthi. Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskarana and Raju Mahalingam. Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan starrer 2.0 will hit the theatres on September 29, this year.

Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, the movie is one of the most expensive films of 2018. From filmmaker Karan Johar to the huge fan following of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, the audience can’t stop gushing about the biggest combat on screen, 2.0 teaser.

Watch the first teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 here:

Here are the LIVE Updates of Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 teaser:

Live Blog

