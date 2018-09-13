Finally, the makers of 2.0 have unveiled Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 teaser and it's larger than life. Justifying the budget cost Rs 523 crore the makers have given a perfect visual treat to all the sci-fi lovers. In the teaser, a war between Dr. Chitti and Crow man aka Dr. Richard can be seen. Even the Twitterati can't get enough of the visually appealing teaser. Check out the most awaited movie teaser's reaction.

The much-anticipated movie of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ teaser is finally out. A one and half minute magnificent teaser has all the perfect sci-fi ingredients to make it visually appealing and grandeur than imagination. Revisiting the prequel ‘Robot’ days, the makers have provided a perfect war between the highly advanced technology giants ie. Dr. Chitti and Crow Man aka Dr. Richard.

From a flock of crows descending from the sky to a face on of Dr Chitti and Crow Man, the teaser has it all. With 523 crores as the budget, the makers have justified the cost in the impactful teaser. The thrilling experience will keep you on edge to see the next scene. Undoubtedly, the brilliant transformation of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth is a perfect visual treat to all the sci-fi lovers.

The teaser has left the Twitterati wowed and they are simply going crazy as they just can’t get enough of the action sequences of the teaser.

Take a look at some of the reactions of the Twitter

Awesome @shankarshanmugh sir…Thalaivar 😍😍😍😍😍😍… Can see they are underplaying in teaser…! being in the industry I know how tough it is to get this output from VFX people. #2Point0Teaser @rajinikanth https://t.co/2LCLITJAsV — N Bharanidharan (@bharathnryn) September 13, 2018

#2point0 #2Point0Teaser #2PointO. Thalaivar rocks. #Kukoo. His eyes are like #Cuckoo as Asian Koel. Shankar detailing styled by Thalaivar. What a grandeur screen presence by Thalaivar. Very much excited like school days watching Thalaivar movie at teaser premiered in PVR. Fanboy pic.twitter.com/OWsrFK7TKC — Jenith Michael Raj (@yjenith) September 13, 2018

The #2Point0Teaser is soo AMazing. It gives us so electronic vibes! Now I'm just waiting for the super robotic song #MechanicalSundariye sung by @ArmaanMalik22 !! Waiting for this video @ArmaanMalik22 🙌 — ZOYA (@IsratSharif22) September 13, 2018

Indeed, the teaser has blown our minds away and it has raised our curiosity level to watch the movie.

Actor Akshay Kumar even took to Instagram to share a teaser. In the caption, he wrote that on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: 2.0 ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil…Who decides?

Two days back, Akshay Kumar shared a teaser’s poster of Variety and took the Internet by storm. In the caption, he wrote that 2.0 is an effort unlimited of more than 3,000 technicians around the world.

Talking about the film, in an earlier interview to IANS, Akshay Kumar praised the South Superstar Rajinikanth and thanked the director S. Shankar for giving him an opportunity to work with the finest actor of the film industry and in the film that no one could’ve ever imagined.

Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is expected to release in November 2018. The film is dubbed in Tamil as well as Hindi and is reportedly being dubbed in 13 other languages as well.

