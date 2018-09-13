The much-anticipated movie of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘2.0’ teaser is finally out. A one and half minute magnificent teaser has all the perfect sci-fi ingredients to make it visually appealing and grandeur than imagination. Revisiting the prequel ‘Robot’ days, the makers have provided a perfect war between the highly advanced technology giants ie. Dr. Chitti and Crow Man aka Dr. Richard.
From a flock of crows descending from the sky to a face on of Dr Chitti and Crow Man, the teaser has it all. With 523 crores as the budget, the makers have justified the cost in the impactful teaser. The thrilling experience will keep you on edge to see the next scene. Undoubtedly, the brilliant transformation of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth is a perfect visual treat to all the sci-fi lovers.
The teaser has left the Twitterati wowed and they are simply going crazy as they just can’t get enough of the action sequences of the teaser.
Indeed, the teaser has blown our minds away and it has raised our curiosity level to watch the movie.
Actor Akshay Kumar even took to Instagram to share a teaser. In the caption, he wrote that on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India’s Grandest Film: 2.0 ! Here’s a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil…Who decides?
Two days back, Akshay Kumar shared a teaser’s poster of Variety and took the Internet by storm. In the caption, he wrote that 2.0 is an effort unlimited of more than 3,000 technicians around the world.
Talking about the film, in an earlier interview to IANS, Akshay Kumar praised the South Superstar Rajinikanth and thanked the director S. Shankar for giving him an opportunity to work with the finest actor of the film industry and in the film that no one could’ve ever imagined.
Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is expected to release in November 2018. The film is dubbed in Tamil as well as Hindi and is reportedly being dubbed in 13 other languages as well.
