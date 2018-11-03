2.0 trailer: After a grand event, the trailer of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer film 2.0 was released in Chennai today. The film is directed by S Shankar and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. The film will hit the big screens on November 29, 2018, and the trailer of the film is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Here are 10 pictures that show how creatively the makers have used VFX and computer-generated images in the film.

The trailer of the much-awaited upcoming film 2.0 is released after a grand event in Chennai today. The science fiction film 2.0 casts South superstar Rajinikanth and popular actor Akshay Kumar, along with Emmy Jackson. The film is helmed by the ace director S Shankar and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah. The upcoming film 2.0 is expected to be India’s most expensive film made more than Rs 500 crore. The trailer and teaser of the film show, how creatively and stimulating the makers of the film have used VFX and computer-generated images.

Here are visuals from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer film that will give you goosebumps:

#2Point0Trailerlaunch Had the opportunity to see the first official screening of “Endhira Logathu Sundari” & #2Point0Trailer The 3Dvisual & sound was outstanding. #2Point0 to be watched 100% only in 3D & Atmos Screens In #Vettri on Nov29 pic.twitter.com/iX0yNluabA — Rakesh Gowthaman (@VettriTheatres) November 3, 2018

