2.0 trailer celeb and audience reaction: And the much-anticipated trailer of superstar Rajinikanth and action king Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 is all set to release today i.e. November 3. The science fiction film 2.0 will release today at 12:00 pm. Helmed by S Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran and Raju Mahalingam. Well, the much-awaited film has already created a whole lot of buzz in the industry as it is India’s most expensive film made till. Akshay Kumar-starrer is reportedly the sequel of 2010 movie Enthiran aka Robot. Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Robot was one of the superhits of 2010 which garnered praises from all across the world.

Well, the film has been in buzz for all the reason. Be it the release date controversy or Kamal Haasan being offered the film. According to sources, 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth was scheduled to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali in October 2017. The science fiction film was postponed in order to perfect the work in the film that included VFX. The makers of 2.0 decided to surprise the audience and huge fan following of the film by releasing the official teaser on social media on Ganesh Chaturthi in September 2018.

Take a look at the amazing teaser that garnered over 32 million views in just 24 hours:

Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, the film stars Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Riyaz Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan( special appearance). Ever since the news of 2.0 trailer releasing today i.e. November 3 went viral on social media, the fans are going crazy to watch the trailer.

