2.0 trailer LIVE Updates: After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer science fiction film 2.0 is all set to be released today, i.e November 3 at 12 PM. Helmed by S Shankar and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah, the film is touted to be India’s most expensive film made till date. Interestingly, the film is the sequel of 2010 film Enthiran aka Robot that starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in prominent roles.

Earlier scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali in October 2017, the film was postponed to perfect the VFX work in the film. However, to keep the audience hooked to the film, the makers of the film released the official teaser of the film on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2018 and took social media by storm. The effect of the teaser was such that the teaser of the film received over 32 million views in just 24 hours.

Have a look at the teaser of the film here:

Shot and released in Tamil and Hindi, 2.0 will also be released in 13 other languages. Along with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson will also be seen in the film. With expectations riding high with 2.0, the film is expected to emerge as a blockbuster and shatter all box office records.

