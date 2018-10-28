2.0 trailer starring Akshay Kumar and south superstar Rajinikanth unveils the trailer release date. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the release date of 2.0 teaser. Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran and Raju Mahalingam. The science fiction film is all set to hit the theatres on November 29, this year.

2.0 trailer: South star Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood. Ever since the news of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth sharing a screen was unveiled by the makers of the upcoming movie, the massive fan following of both the stars have been eagerly waiting for 2.0 trailer. Earlier this month, the teaser of the movie was released which within hours garnered over 40 million views. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the release date of 2.0 teaser.

Helmed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran and Raju Mahalingam. Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, the film stars Rajinikanth as Vaseegaran and Chitti, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey as Shahrah Bohra, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Riyaz Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sana in the cameo appearance. The much-anticipated movie of 2018, the film is made in an estimated budget of Rs 543 crore. Well, it is one of the most expensive Indian films of the film fraternity. The science fiction film is all set to hit the theatres on November 29, this year.

The promotions are all set to gather momentum… #2Point0Trailer will be out on 3 Nov 2018… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar… #2Point0TrailerOnNov3 pic.twitter.com/3FuahEasda — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2018

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the period war drama is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Khetarpal. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, the film stars Bhagyashree, Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Mohit Raina and Ashwath Bhatt. The film will hit the theatres on March 22, 2019. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will also star in Housefull 4, Hera Pheri 3 which will hit the theatres in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More