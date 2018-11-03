Rajinikanth 2.0 trailer visuals: The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 was released worldwide on Saturday, November 3. It has been touted as one of the most expensive Indian films to date. The visuals of the film look quite powerful with too many lights, gigantic machines and robot-like creatures.

The visuals of the film look quite powerful with too many lights, gigantic machines and robot-like creatures. In the below pictures, megastar Rajinikanth is seen quite into the character in the film. His aggressive stance, his smirk on the face, and of course his action scenes with Akshay Kumar are quite a thing to watch.

The action sequences are very special in the film with some really effective visuals is surely a plus point of the film. The fighting scene between Akshay and Rajinikanth are excessively jaw-dropping.

The film is a successor of Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. Indeed, the film is one of the biggest releases of the year. Media reports have pointed out that earlier the director had approached Kamal Haasan for the film, but Kamal had other plans.

Following that Akshay Kumar got to know about the film and said yes to film for the impactful story, now it remains to be seen how far will Akshay do justice to the film.

The trailer comes a day after a poster of the film was released worldwide. The whole look of Rajinikanth in the poster is quite impactful and defines his stern personality in the film.

